Ukraine conference July 6-9: keynote and participant

A major conference will be held in Ukraine’s “spiritual” capital Kaniv outside Kyiv.

It is called Ukraine ID Festival and will be a high-level gathering to discuss the country’s challenges but also its place in the world, in Europe, and in Eastern Europe from a cultural and historical viewpoint. It will be forward-looking and have speakers from around the world to address the country’s future place in the world as it struggles to leave the Soviet identity and strictures.

HIgh-level speakers will discuss economic, humanitarian and identity issues in rich cultural setting.

The conference will begin in Kyiv on July 6 then end in Kaniv July 9.