SU Canada Summit Oct. 11-12 in Toronto

I was the principal fundraiser for this Summit and am Faculty at Singularity University.

This week, I will be moderating a panel of energy experts on Oct. 12 between 10 and 12 noon at the SU Summit. The experts have varying positions and the discussion to follow will highlight all viewpoints, plus spark conversation among those in attendance.

My latest piece in the National Post on Canada’ energy situation was just published here.

Canada’s economy is overwhelmingly dependent on its buoyant oil and mining industries in terms of jobs, manufacturing demand, exports, capital investments, and opportunities.

The political trajectory against oil and mining is ruinous for the country. It’s premature and irresponsible considering that no alternatives exist, nor have been proposed.