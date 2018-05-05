Singularity University Global Summit, San Francisco Aug. 20-22

I will be a participant in this year’s Singularity University Global Summit in San Francisco Aug. 20-22

The line-up of keynote speakers and breakout sessions will be excellent, as always, and this year’s controversies in the world of tech present new challenges and topics for discussion among SU alumni and attendees.

Issues involving ethics, data misuse scandals, driverless car fatalities, and Europe’s new GDPR rules that will transform search and social media companies will be hot topics as well as those transformative innovations that will improve lives.