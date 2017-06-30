Singularity University Canada Summit — Oct. 10 to 12 in Toronto

I was the chief fundraiser to mount the first SU Canada Summit — a two-day conference on emerging technologies held in Canada. These country-specific conferences have been staged for several years in half a dozen countries and another six, including Canada, will be held this year around the world.

Singularity University is the world’s foremost executive education and think tank on exponential advances in technology and business models. It was founded by Peter Diamandis and Ray Kurzweil and has graduated tens of thousands of entrepreneurs, leaders, influencers, and CEOs since 2008 who are putting into practice the technologies that are going to transform the world, business, and human existence.

The Canadian conference will be held in Toronto for two days — October 11 and 12 — and information is available at this site.