Prospectors & Developers Convention: March 5 in Toronto keynote on future tech

I’m going to participate in a wonderful event at the PDAC sponsored by Goldcorp and Integra Gold to Host #DisruptMining During PDAC 2017.

Five CEOs will adjudicate entries in a “Shark Tank” style presentation and those interested in attending or submitting initiatives should visit #DisruptMining.

This will be a Collaborative Effort to Revolutionize the Industry’s Future with Exponential and Disruptive Technologies. There will be submissions from corporations and individuals detailing breakthrough innovations in the mining industry to take advantage of machine learning, AI, 3D Printing and the other emerging technologies that are transforming the world. It will be on Sunday March 5 to kick off PDAC2017 at the Carlu in Toronto.