Oct. 16: Keynote at Ukrainian Trade Conference in Toronto
This is part of the efforts by the Canadian-Ukrainian Trade and Investment Support Project, a bi-national effort to help create interest and opportunities in both countries since the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Deal was approved this summer.
I will be speaking about the investment climate, along with many other interesting and informative speakers who have done or are doing business in Ukraine.
The event will be at the Royal York Hotel in Toronto starting at 4 pm EST.