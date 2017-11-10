Nov. 22: Emcee Canadian Women Entrepreneur of the Year Awards

I was co-founder of the Women Entrepreneur Awards in Canada nearly 30 years ago and have been emcee of its wonderful and inspiring award ceremonies ever since.

Thousands of women enter this contest, in six categories, and adjudication is done by independent experts. Winners are announced the night of the awards — Nov. 22 at the Royal York Hotel.

It’s always a fun and interesting evening as these women recount how and why they became successful and believe in entrepreneurship.