My interview about story behind movie “Gold” — world’s biggest gold swindle

I was http://podcast.cbc.ca/mp3/podcasts/ontariotoday_20170203_86145.mp3 interviewed by the CBC concerning the real story behind the movie “Gold” about the world’s biggest gold swindle. This was a fantastical, but true, story that took place in Canada and Borneo. Billions went missing, millionaires were made by the tens of thousands, suicides by the dozens, stock fraud was rampant but no one ever went to jail or was even fined.

It was the absolutely perfect fraud — probably only one mastermind who knew everything — and an exit that consisted of a mock suicide.