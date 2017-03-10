May 30-31 Canada-US Law Institute conference in Cleveland

I am a member of the Executive Committee of the Canada-US Law Institute which holds important conferences and events in both countries to discuss the legal impliications — and legal reforms needed — to facilitate the two countries’ relationship.

This year I’m on a high-level panel in “Financial Integrity” involving the legal professions in both countries who are poorly regulated, according to international financial best-practices standards when it comes to several issues. The first is corporate secrecy (or the lack of transparency) and due diligence requirements concerning clients or suspicious transactions.

Both the U.S. and Canada have been criticized in this regard and become increasingly targetted by activists for harboring money laundering, terrorism, and tax evasion through secret numbered companies, trusts, and secrecy havens in Delaware, Nevada and elsewhere around the world.

It’s a very important annual event and I’m looking forward to the issues, speakers and networking opportunities. It is held annually at the law school at Case U in Cleveland Ohio.