Kiev Ukraine: Keynote for Ministry of Trade on Women Entrepreneurship

I’m thrilled to be the keynote at a Ukrainian event called “SheTalks” which will be attended by women in the city.

It is sponsored by the Ministry of Trade to encourage exports, startups and entrepreneurship across Ukraine. The country, notably in the IT sector, is hugely entrepreneurial and its services now represent more than 10% of the country’s total exports. This is part of a “brain basket” in addition to “bread basket” strategy of building Ukraine into a mature, prosperous European nation.

I’m proud to be asked. Holiday Inn September 12.