Keynote Nov. 16: Conference Money Laundering, Cryptocurrencies

I will be keynoting the Mackenzie Institute’s conference on money laundering, cryptocurrencies, cybersecurity and other grave concerns as the future gets overtaken by criminals and terrorists adept at using the world’s emerging technologies to their advantage.

Blueribbon speakers include former Finance Minister Joe Oliver, former Toronto Police Chief Julian Fantino and others. There will be panel discussions.

Money laundering and transfers of illicit funds globally should be of concern to everyone as it undermines governments, societies, economies and distorts markets.

Toronto, Vancouver and across Canada these practices are widespread in part due to lack of understanding about the deleterious effects and Canada’s traditional place in the global economy as a major secrecy haven.