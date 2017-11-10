Keynote Nov. 14: Canada’s Civil Service Conference on Innovation, Ottawa

The Third Annual Clerks and Cabinet Secretaries Conference on Innovation is taking place November 14 in Ottawa.

I will be the first keynote for what will be an important and provocative event that will deal with the emerging technologies that are changing the economy, societies, corporations, organizations and governments.

It’s been said that structures capable of succeeding in the 20th Century will be disrupted, or destroyed, in the 21st unless they adopt and adapt to exponential and accelerating technologies from AI to 3D printing, genetic engineering and others.

It will be held at the Museum of Nature.