I will be among a number of panelists for this year’s Outlook Luncheon which is televised and takes place Jan. 9, 2018 at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto. The lunch is annual and I have appeared for more than 25 years, beginning as Editor of Financial Post in 1991. It’s a lively, well-attended event and a tradition every year.

