Jan. 17-20: Davos World Economic Forum

I will participate in the World Economic Forum 2017 in Davos Switzerland Jan. 17-20 with thousands of others to hear the highest octane panels and speakers discuss the world’s most important economic and geopolitical issues.

I have attended the Forum annually since 1992 and I have also been asked to attend the Women Economic Forum in May in New Delhi India where hundreds of women will gather to discuss gender issues.

The Forum also has spun off many important not-for-profit agencies and NGOs who are designed to address the world’s global problems from environmental degradation to overpopulation, discrimination and socio-economic reforms.