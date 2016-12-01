Jan. 12: Keynote Outlook Lunch Toronto

The annual Outlook Lunch is a must-attend event for Toronto’s business community and is co-sponsored by The National Post as well as the Canadian Club.

It features six speakers who will make fearless forecasts from their viewpoint and area of specialization: Economic outlook; political outlook; business outlook; geopolitical outlook and a lively question and answer session from the audience.

The event will be held at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto starting at noon.