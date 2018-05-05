Idea City June 20-22: Great Debate, Worlds in Collision, tech, disruption, debate

PAL Robotics has on show a walking robot at the European Robotics Forum in Edinburgh. Featuring: Walking robot Where: Edinburgh, United Kingdom When: 22 Mar 2017 Credit: Euan Cherry/WENN.com ORG XMIT: wenn31217887

I will be involved in this year’s Idea City — Canada’s foremost conference of ideas and innovations organized by entrepreneur Moses Znaimer — in Toronto at Koerner Hall.

The theme is Worlds in Collision and speakers will address biotech, fintech, blockchain, robots and the issues and controversies involving all of these fields as they clash with society, polity, and human rights involving privacy issues.

The kickoff event will be a debate about the merits of tech between Singularity University’s founder Peter Diamandis, an author and pioneer in the world’s space industry among others, and myself, a Singularity U faculty member and ethicist when it comes to technology’s effects.