Idea City Great Tech Debate: June 20-22, 2018 in Toronto

I will be debating on the ethics, or lack of ethics, when it comes to technologies and tech companies before a live, televised audience at Koerner Hall in Toronto.

Idea City is the creation of media czar Moses Znaimer, founder of City TV and other entertainment innovations, and is an incredible gathering of minds in a range of areas of expertise for three days. It is a must-attend for those interested in an eclectic, lateral conference unlike any others in Canada or the world, for that matter.

Tickets are available and include social events, two parties, and access to speakers.