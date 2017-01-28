CBC interview re new Movie Gold

This is the interview I did on Jan. 26, 2017 at the CBC about the world’s biggest gold swindle that is the story behind a newly released movie called “Gold”.

I wrote a book about it 20 years ago after the fraud unravelled and it is one of the greatest and most entertaining swindles of all time.

My interview goes into how this heist was accomplished and how I met some of the characters and what the swindle did to change the mining markets and corporations worldwide. Three unruly Canadian stocks exchanges were shut down eventually as a result of the swindle which totalled $9 billion and nobody went to jail or was even fined.