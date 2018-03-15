Canada-US Law Institute conference on April 12-13 in Cleveland

I’m speaking at the annual conference, and am also on the executive committee of the Canada-United States Law Institute (CUSLI), a bi-national, non-for-profit, multidisciplinary entity that sponsors conferences, forums, research opportunities, student internships and academic competitions. CUSLI is jointly administered by Case Western Reserve University School of Law and University of Western Ontario.

CUSLI serves as a forum where the respective governments, business communities, legal professionals, academics, non-governmental organizations and the media explore and address the issues confronting the Canada – United States relationship.

CUSLI aims to:

establish institutional and professional linkages between Canada and the United States

provide its members with current resources and continuing education regarding the bilateral relationship

afford comparative law and research opportunities to the students and faculties at member institutions, as well as the private and public bars in each country.

HISTORY

CUSLI was jointly founded in 1976 by Case Western Reserve University School of Law and the Faculty of Law at the University of Western Ontario. Both institutions have continuously supported CUSLI and its mission for the past 40 years. At its inception, CUSLI was the first academic organization in either country designed to explore legal and policy issues affecting the Canada-U.S. relationship and examine the countries’ legal structures and processes to provide comparative law opportunities for students, academics, and practitioners at the supporting institutions and beyond.