Boston May 15-17 Exponential Manufacturing

I will be part of the faculty with Singularity University where keynotes and panels will shed new light on the manufacturing innovations that will transform the world. The event is in Boston and the second annual vertical conference devoted to this critically important technological sector of 3D or additive printing, materials sciences and much, much more.

It will also be a trade show and networking experience and anyone interested in this area — from maker to manufacturer to investor or entrepreneur — should attend. The details are contained in this website.

I’m looking forward to this three-day event and the faculty stars of Singularity University will be there providing amazing information about future tech.