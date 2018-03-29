April 26 Keynote: Automotive Conference of Canada keynote

I will be delivering a keynote on the morning of April 26 at the Automotive Conference in Toronto on April 26, 2018.

The issues facing the industry are massive from autonomous vehicles to electric vehicles. Both the A Revolution and the E Revolution have upsides and downsides and my discussion will focus on the political and social issues facing the industry. “Canada/US Outlook Forecasting Our Ongoing Relationship” is my topic.

The event will bring together industry leaders to discuss ever-changing global automotive developments while exploring practical solutions to ensure that the Canadian aftermarket is able to make sound business decisions and remain a strong industry.